University of Maryland Student Beat with Bat in Middle of Campus

A University of Maryland student was hospitalized after he was attacked by a man with a baseball bat.

The incident occurred late Friday night outside the Stamp Student Union. Two students got into a verbal altercation with a passing car, according to university police.

Someone exited the passing car and followed the students. After returning to the car for the bat, the suspect struck one of the two students, police say.

The student was treated and released at a hospital.

The driver and passenger of the car, who were not university students, were identified by police. Charges are expected to be filed.

