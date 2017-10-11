Bowie Woman Shot and Killed By Police While Celebrating in Miami Beach

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post contains disturbing language and material.

A woman from Bowie, Maryland was shot and killed by a Florida police officer while she was in Miami Beach celebrating her 22nd birthday, police say.

#Part1 #shooting #southbeach #collins #copshooting #miami #drunkdriver A post shared by Gutt' Tha Livewire (@mrwelive) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

In the video 22-year-old Cariann Hithon drives her BMW into a Florida police officer before being shot and killed by another officer.

The car is parked at the beginning of the video with people surrounding it. Out of nowhere, the car moves and knocks down the officer, prompting another officer to shoot into the car.

Officers believe Hithon and the man she was with may have been drinking heavy earlier in the day. Miami-Dade police are investigating the case. They are currently questioning 22-year-old Ryan Jerrell Lucas, the man who was with her in the car.

Hithon was a student at Temple University and had dreamed of one day becoming a lawyer, according to her father.

