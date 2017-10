Local singer Vicu Schek aka V.I.C.U has caught the eye of WPGC’s DJ Flexx.

The Chevy Chase, Maryland, native’s slow jam “In the Night” spotlight’s the singer’s sultry vocals.

The music video was directed, shot and edited by Ken Lasso of AnnaKen Media.

Check out more on V.I.C.U’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

