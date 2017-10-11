Is JAY-Z Buying Harvey Weinstein’s Interest in The Weinstein Company?

Rumors are swirling that JAY-Z is talking about buying up Harvey Weinstein’s interest in The Weinstein Company, TMZ reports.

The Hollywood producer was fired after explosive stories in The New York Times and The New Yorker revealed decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Related: Terry Crews Says He Was Sexually Assaulted by a Hollywood Executive

Multiple sources told TMZ that Jay and several other investors “including a famous movie producer and a billionaire” are considering purchasing Weinstein’s 23 percent stake in the company.

The rapper and mogul already has a working relationship with Weinstein and TWC. He produced a movie, “The Kalief Browder Story,” with the company and also has a Trayvon Martin miniseries in the works.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram