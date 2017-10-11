PHOTO: Local Clothing Line “EAT” Featured in NBA 2K18

Local clothing line, “EAT,” which stands for ” Elevate all the time” is featured in NBA 2K18.

Wear EAT on 2k so they know where you from off bucks😎 A post shared by #IfYouDontEatYouDieInTheStreet (@allhomage) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

“Wear EAT on 2k so they know where you from off bucks😎,” the caption reads.

EAT CEO Malik Jarrett, who is from the DMV, says it’s hard to believe his brand is in 2K.

“It still aint hit me yet bro,” EAT CEO Malik Jarrett told WPGC.

EAT has taken off in the past year, becoming Jarrett’s only source of income.

Jarrett, who refers to himself as a superhero, is all about the youth — he makes constant visits to schools to speak to kids and has sponsored several youth football teams with his brand.

My 7U mob made me proud today and looked TOO SWEET! shout out Coach Mel @bone4thought A post shared by #IfYouDontEatYouDieInTheStreet (@allhomage) on Sep 30, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Another career day down👍🏾 one girl said "they brought some famous people here from the radio station but WE GOT EAT FORGET THEM!" Lol #ifyoudonteatyoudieinthestreet A post shared by #IfYouDontEatYouDieInTheStreet (@allhomage) on May 31, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

“If you’re not elevating all the time you’re not making progress in your life. That means no matter what you do you will become stagnant and live a stagnant life and that’s not a life worth living,” Jarrett told WUSA9.

