PHOTO: Local Clothing Line “EAT” Featured in NBA 2K18

Local clothing line, “EAT,” which stands for ” Elevate all the time” is featured in NBA 2K18.
“Wear EAT on 2k so they know where you from off bucks😎,” the caption reads.
EAT CEO Malik Jarrett, who is from the DMV, says it’s hard to believe his brand is in 2K.
“It still aint hit me yet bro,” EAT CEO Malik Jarrett told WPGC.
EAT has taken off in the past year, becoming Jarrett’s only source of income.
Jarrett, who refers to himself as a superhero, is all about the youth — he makes constant visits to schools to speak to kids and has sponsored several youth football teams with his brand.
“If you’re not elevating all the time you’re not making progress in your life. That means no matter what you do you will become stagnant and live a stagnant life and that’s not a life worth living,” Jarrett told WUSA9.
