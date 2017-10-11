WATCH: Cardi B Sends Special Message to Offset During Acceptance Speech

Cardi B was the big winner of the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, taking home awards for Hustler of the Year, Single of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Though you can also argue that Cardi’s boo thang, Offset of the Migos, was a big winner too because of a juicy shout out she gave him during one of her acceptance speeches.

I want someone to love me as much as Cardi B love Offset’s dick pic.twitter.com/VOaiYGNJns — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) October 11, 2017

“I just wanna thank everybody again but most importantly I want to thank Jesus,” Cardi said. ” This has been one of the greatest nights of my life but you [points at Offset], you gon’ make it betterrrrr.”

Cardi B and Offset totally love each other and it’s amazing.

