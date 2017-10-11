WATCH: Eminem Ethers Trump in BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher

If we weren’t sure about how Eminem felt about Donald Trump, we damn sure know now after the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The Detroit native used his roughly four minute freestyle cypher to destroy Trump with some lethal bars. He also showed major support for Colin Kaepernick, who many believe has been blackballed from the NFL for protesting racial inequality.

“Any fan of mine…who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing a line, you either for or AGAINST,” Em said.

Eminem let his fanbase know, either they’re with him or with Trump, no in between. Which must be commended given that although he’s famous worldwide, a majority of his fans are white males–the number one demo who supports Trump.

The freestyle gained praise from some big names, including LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, J. Cole and more.

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

Protect Eminem at all cost — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 11, 2017

Em continues to be for the culture.