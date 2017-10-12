NeNe Leakes Fired from Hosting Xscape Tour after Rape Comment

NeNe Leakes has been dropped from the Xscape tour after she lashed out angrily at a heckler at her stand-up show at the Paramount in Oakland, California.

A video posted on Facebook shows Leakes telling the woman in the audience that she hoped she’d get raped by her Uber driver on her ride home.

The “Real Housewives” star later apologized, but the damage had been done. Xscape announced in a statement Thursday that they were “dismayed” by her comments and she was dropped from the tour.

Read the statement from Xscape below:

“Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend Nene Leakes. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which Nene has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period. As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best. Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support and we look forward to seeing all of you at ‘The Great Xscape” tour.'”

