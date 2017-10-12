Watch the Trailer for Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Netflix Series

Filed Under: netflix, spike lee

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Spike Lee’s adaptation of his 1986 film “She’s Gotta Have It,” and it looks amazing. The famed director executive produced and directed all 10 episodes of the first season, EW reports.

The series centers around the “insatiable” Nola Darling — played by DeWanda Wise — a “sex-positive, polyamorous pansexual” for whom “monogamy never even seemed like a remote possibility.”

The first season of “She’s Gotta Have It” will premiere on Netlix on November 23.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live