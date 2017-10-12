Watch the Trailer for Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Netflix Series

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Spike Lee’s adaptation of his 1986 film “She’s Gotta Have It,” and it looks amazing. The famed director executive produced and directed all 10 episodes of the first season, EW reports.

The series centers around the “insatiable” Nola Darling — played by DeWanda Wise — a “sex-positive, polyamorous pansexual” for whom “monogamy never even seemed like a remote possibility.”

The first season of “She’s Gotta Have It” will premiere on Netlix on November 23.

She's Gotta Have It just gave me a good reason to get Netflix. Yassss hunty! 🙌🏾 — Shirley Always 100% (@SchemaDa) October 12, 2017

Getting 'Insecure'ish' vibes, but a must watch nonetheless. https://t.co/IQcvKpGy3S — Suk (@SuKBuK) October 12, 2017

I am here for ALLLLLL of this! And @DeWandaWise… Yessssss! https://t.co/DG2vlPnRa3 — Tamara Bass (@MizzTamaraBass) October 12, 2017

