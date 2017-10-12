Watch the Trailer for Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Netflix Series

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Spike Lee’s adaptation of his 1986 film “She’s Gotta Have It,” and it looks amazing. The famed director executive produced and directed all 10 episodes of the first season, EW reports.
The series centers around the “insatiable” Nola Darling — played by DeWanda Wise — a “sex-positive, polyamorous pansexual” for whom “monogamy never even seemed like a remote possibility.”
The first season of “She’s Gotta Have It” will premiere on Netlix on November 23.
