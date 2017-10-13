Logic Taps Juanes for ‘1-800-273-8255’ Remix

By Scott T. Sterling

Logic’s breakout smash hit, “1-800-273-8255,” has been updated with a new bilingual remix featuring Juanes.

“Juanes reached out to hop on ‘1-800’ and I immediately said ‘yes,'” Logic revealed in a press statement. “He is genuinely passionate about mental health awareness and it all happened organically. I’m glad that we can discuss this issue and give people hope around the world.”

“When I first heard ‘1-800’ I was incredibly moved by the lyrics and thought of how many people can relate or know someone who can relate to those words,” explained Juanes. “I love to be part of a song with such a powerful message and I believe we can use music to inspire people who are going through dark times in their lives.”

1-800-273-8255 is the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

