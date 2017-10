Stephen Curry loves himself some toes, according to his wife Ayesha.

Curry appeared on the “The Real” and spilled the beans on her husband’s infatuation with feet.

“My husband really loves my feet,” she said, “So, when he says to send nudes, he gets a picture of my bare feet!”

Real ones feel you, Steph. No judgement over here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter