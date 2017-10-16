Bow Wow Roasted for Photoshopping Himself into Pic of Death Row Artists

We regret to inform you that Bow Wow is at it again.

The rapper is catching heat on Twitter after he posted a pic of himself Photoshopped among the former roster Death Row Records artists, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, 2Pac and more.

Where it all started … pic.twitter.com/GmyRNaA6a2 — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

He also tweeted a photo of himself with Snoop and Dre from 1993, around when he was discovered by Snoop.

Gin and juice video … 93' pic.twitter.com/w8ZnlZeJKm — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

I was on death row at 6. This was the label roster. A fan sent me the pic it brought back memories. Big was on bad boy my bros. https://t.co/iNt7wFFI6V — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) October 16, 2017

As XXL Magazine points out, “Snoop had Lil’ Bow Wow infamously work with some of Death Row in the early ’90s, even though there is no reported evidence he was officially signed. After working on some of the kid skits on Snoop’s ‘Doggystyle’ album, Snoop sent him back to Columbus, Ohio, to get away from the controversial label.”

Many, many people on Twitter take issue with Bow Wow identifying as part of Death Row Records.

Bow wow was on Doggystyle and discovered by snoop But that death row photoshop got me yelling. — Ahmed/GIGGS STAN (@big_business_) October 16, 2017

Bow Wow is that delusional cousin that swore he would’ve went pro if he didn’t roll his ankle in that JV basketball game. — Susie Sarah Glock (@OhSheila_) October 16, 2017

Thing is, nobody WANTS to pick on Bow Wow. We be minding our business, but here he come photoshopping himself into "greatest ever" murals 🙄 — All Hallows' Weave🎃 (@alysSAWRAH) October 16, 2017

I mean…if Bow Wow can do it, so can I. Right? pic.twitter.com/FbIvf0X75s — Myke C-Town Ⓥ (@mykectown) October 16, 2017

wow you see all these black legends….Tupac, Snoop, Suge….and then you see Bow Wow photoshop himself in 💀💀💀💀💀💀 — levi. (@hvilmary) October 16, 2017

Bow Wow is the Meg Griffin of Hip Hop. — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) October 16, 2017

Bow Wow can never win 😂 — Allen Hardaway (@bossmanjug) October 16, 2017

And that’s another L for Bow Wow.

