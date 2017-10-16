Bow Wow Roasted for Photoshopping Himself into Pic of Death Row Artists

Filed Under: bow wow
(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for BET)

We regret to inform you that Bow Wow is at it again.

The rapper is catching heat on Twitter after he posted a pic of himself Photoshopped among the former roster Death Row Records artists, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, 2Pac and more.

He also tweeted a photo of himself with Snoop and Dre from 1993, around when he was discovered by Snoop.

As XXL Magazine points out, “Snoop had Lil’ Bow Wow infamously work with some of Death Row in the early ’90s, even though there is no reported evidence he was officially signed. After working on some of the kid skits on Snoop’s ‘Doggystyle’ album, Snoop sent him back to Columbus, Ohio, to get away from the controversial label.”

Many, many people on Twitter take issue with Bow Wow identifying as part of Death Row Records.

And that’s another L for Bow Wow.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live