Bow Wow Roasted for Photoshopping Himself into Pic of Death Row Artists

We regret to inform you that Bow Wow is at it again.
The rapper is catching heat on Twitter after he posted a pic of himself Photoshopped among the former roster Death Row Records artists, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, 2Pac and more.
He also tweeted a photo of himself with Snoop and Dre from 1993, around when he was discovered by Snoop.
As XXL Magazine points out, “Snoop had Lil’ Bow Wow infamously work with some of Death Row in the early ’90s, even though there is no reported evidence he was officially signed. After working on some of the kid skits on Snoop’s ‘Doggystyle’ album, Snoop sent him back to Columbus, Ohio, to get away from the controversial label.”
Many, many people on Twitter take issue with Bow Wow identifying as part of Death Row Records.
And that’s another L for Bow Wow.
