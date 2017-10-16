Street in Barbados Renamed for Rihanna

By Annie Reuter

Rihanna has been honored by the Barbados neighborhood she grew up in, which recently decided to name the street she grew up on after the star singer and philanthropist.

“The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday 30th November, 2017 officially change the name of Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road,” the Barbados Ministry of Tourism announced on October 13.

The official renaming will be held on Barbados’ Independence Day, November 30.

The singer is expected to attend the November 30 unveiling, Nation News reports.

