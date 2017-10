One University of Maryland student was shot and another assaulted a block away from the College Park campus on Saturday night, according to Prince George’s County Police.

The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. on the on the 7500 block of Rhode Island Avenue, police tweeted. That area is where many students live off campus.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We are on scene of a non-fatal contact shooting in the 7500 blk of Rhode Island Avenue in College Park. PIO heading to scene, ETA 9:45 pm. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 15, 2017

PIO on scene of Rhode Island Ave will brief media at about 10:40pm. pic.twitter.com/tfeiRMGNuE — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 15, 2017

At about 8:20 pm officers responded to the 7500 blk of Rhode Island Ave for a shooting. Once on scene found 2 men injured. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 15, 2017

The 1st victim was taken to the hospital suffering from a gun shot wound, his injuries appear non-life threatening. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 15, 2017

The 2nd victim was assaulted, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 15, 2017

