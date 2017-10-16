Watch the New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer from Marvel

Marvel Studios debuted a brand new trailer for the upcoming “Black Panther” on Monday morning.

The superhero flick, directed by Ryan Coogler, boasts an all-star cast of Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright and more.

Also, Chadwick Boseman shared a new poster for the movie on Twitter.

Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW. pic.twitter.com/KFbA9A9cG8 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 16, 2017

Fans caught their first glimpse of the movie when the teaser trailer dropped back in June.

“Black Panther” hits theaters February 16, 2018.

