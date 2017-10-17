Scene Cleared and Lockdown Lifted at Howard University

UPDATE: The scene at Howard University has been cleared and lockdown lifted, D.C. police report.

10.17.17 – Update On Reported Active Shooter Incident at Howard University Campus https://t.co/sC04XTvdGf — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

Update: The scene @HowardU has been CLEARED and lockdown lifted. Nothing found. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

UPDATE: All HU buildings have been cleared by authorities. Thank you for your patience. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY:

D.C. police are on the scene at Howard University looking into an unconfirmed report of an active shooter on campus.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed, but police advise those in the area to take precautions.

We're on the scene @HowardU for the report of an active shooter. So far nothing confirmed. Take precautions if in the area. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

We're still on the scene @HowardU. Still nothing found. Avoid 6th St from Fairmont St to College St; Howard Pl from Georgia Ave to 4th St — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

Howard said the school was anonymously notified of a potential shooter Tuesday afternoon. Students and staff are advised to shelter in place as police conduct a sweep of the campus.

This afternoon, we were anonymously notified of a potential shooter on campus. We took the call seriously and police are investigating. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Because the safety of our students and staff are our number one priority, the Admin Bldg has been evacuated. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Police are currently conducting a sweep of campus. All students & staff should stay in place & shelter in place until further notification — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

UPDATE: Still investigating. Police are sweeping all buildings. HU community, please stay in place, shelter in place. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

The university’s newspaper is reporting that police have evacuated a building on campus, and parts 4th Street and 6th Street NW have been closed down.

#BREAKING: Alleged threat on @HowardU campus. Police have evacuated A-Building. 4th Street has been closed down. — The Hilltop (@TheHilltopHU) October 17, 2017

Students and staff have been advised to shelter in place while police investigate. pic.twitter.com/eKXsRFHdpc — The Hilltop (@TheHilltopHU) October 17, 2017



Howard is celebrating its homecoming and 150th anniversary all week.

(h/t NBC Washington)

