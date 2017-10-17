Scene Cleared and Lockdown Lifted at Howard University

UPDATE: The scene at Howard University has been cleared and lockdown lifted, D.C. police report.
ORIGINAL STORY:
D.C. police are on the scene at Howard University looking into an unconfirmed report of an active shooter on campus.
As of now, nothing has been confirmed, but police advise those in the area to take precautions.
Howard said the school was anonymously notified of a potential shooter Tuesday afternoon. Students and staff are advised to shelter in place as police conduct a sweep of the campus.
The university’s newspaper is reporting that police have evacuated a building on campus, and parts 4th Street and 6th Street NW have been closed down.
Howard is celebrating its homecoming and 150th anniversary all week.
