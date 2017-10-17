Bruno Mars, Solange Lead ‘Soul Train’ Nominees

By Robyn Collins

Solange leads the way with seven nominations for BET’s 2017 Soul Train Awards. Bey’s little sister is followed closely by Bruno Mars, who is nominated six times.

Toni Braxton will receive the Don Cornelius Legend Award and female R&B trio SWV will get the Lady of Soul Award at the Nov. 5 ceremony in Las Vegas.

The show will air on BET November 26. See the full list of nominees below.

Best New Artist

6lack

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

Sza

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

Sza

Soul Train Certified Award

Bell Biv Devoe

Johnny Gill

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mack Wilds

Video Of The Year

Beyoncé – “All Night”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”

DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”

Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Wilson

Kirk Franklin

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Album/ Mixtape Of The Year

Bruno Mars – 24k Magic

Mary J. Blige – Strength Of A Woman

Solange – A Seat At The Table

Sza – Ctrl

The Weeknd – Starboy

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year)

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana Ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”

Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”

Song Of The Year

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid – “Location”

Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Cranes In The Sky”

“Location”

“Love Me Now”

“Redbone”

“Versace On The Floor”

Best Dance Performance

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Solange Ft. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”

Wizkid Ft. Drake – “Come Closer”

Best Collaboration

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Jazmine Sullivan & Bryson Tiller – “Insecure”

Mary J. Blige Ft. Kanye West – “Love Yourself”

Solange Ft. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”

Sza Ft. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”