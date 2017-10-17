WPGC and Tony Redz Present the DMV Spotlight: DJ Edition!

Calling all DJs — WPGC 95.5 presents the DMV Spotlight: DJ Edition!

WPGC wants you to spin during Friday Night Live with Tony Redz a.k.a. Mr. 24/7. Can you cut, scratch and blend? If you have what it takes to spin the hottest night show in the DMV, submit your photo, playlist and a clean 22-minute mix to DMVSpotlightt (at) gmail (dot) com. (That’s two T’s)

Tony will announce a new DJ every Tuesday, who will take over the turntables on Friday Night Live!

Follow along with the hashtag #DMVSpotlight on WPGC’s social media.

