* Warning: this post contains explicit content*

The internet had time for Hazel E. today.

Hazel hopped on the net and threw shots at a variety of darkskinned women and the internet was not rocking. She also made nasty comments about the LGBT community.

When I say the internet wasn’t rocking, I mean, like really not rocking. Check it out for yourself:

Hazel E is when colorism convinces you that you look good despite your facial features being together like a Picasso painting. — πŸ‡³πŸ‡¬ (@shOoObz) October 18, 2017

Hazel E be jumping up like she know how to fight #LHHH pic.twitter.com/UgQDLdSLSb — Ice (@bigmoneyJayy_) October 17, 2017

Hazel E is a solid 3 on a good day so I'm not really sure why she believes darkskinned women are pressed about her — BlkIdentityExtremist (@thewayoftheid) October 18, 2017

Hazel E think she cute cause she got that Toucan Sam nose fixed. She still ain’t cute. pic.twitter.com/KWzsHbnJ6e — bri (@bigshitxtalker) October 18, 2017

The nerve of Hazel E to call anybody out when you look like this ma pic.twitter.com/WYC3h0CHWS — Queen. (@Shawtytweakin) October 18, 2017

This is why we have to police within the community. She took beef, and made it abusive in the worst way. #HazelE today, you are filth. #Fin pic.twitter.com/1vXHkYhcvz — Lee πŸ–€βžΏ (@LocGoody) October 18, 2017

When Hazel E said she has fans #LHHH pic.twitter.com/ZGTUPb4Lyf — LENA (@_sdm24) October 17, 2017

first of all hazel e looks like alf. — Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) October 18, 2017

hazel e thinks b/c she's lightskinned, she's fine. and…babygirl. whoo. shit. — Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) October 18, 2017

Hazel E talking about the reason girls hate her is because she lightskin as if she isn’t one of the most unattractive women on the cast. — Ken Possible (@Flashy_Words) October 18, 2017

Hazel E should know us dark butts don't have to beg 5'5 men to claim us & love us on low budget reality TV though πŸ’ πŸΏ — Lilith (@Liberienne) October 18, 2017

It's funny to see Hazel E talk down on darkskin women like we didn't watch darkskin woman bag the men on LHH she always thought she had — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) October 18, 2017

hazel e so "fine" that she been begging men to acknowledge they were even in the same room as her pussy (on national television) for YEARS 😭 — bathilda backshots πŸŽƒ (@missD0MINIQUE) October 18, 2017

Good morning to everyone except Hazel E pic.twitter.com/x7NRFblxoK — realitytvshow (@bgcslave) October 18, 2017

