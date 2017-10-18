Master P Wants to Team up with Kaepernick and Start Football League

Master P has always been a sharp businessman and now he has a new venture he wants to take on with the help of Colin Kaepernick; starting an independent football league.

“I’ll help him start his own league. I think he should, I mean he’s a great football player,” the rapper said.

Master P does have a sports background as well, the guy played in the NBA and currently runs his own league called the Global Mixed Gender Basketball league.

The Global Mixed Gender Basketball league is a four team league that describes itself as “a sport to connect the world.”

The message below is on the about page of the league.

In today’s modern, technological world, there has been more disconnect in communities than ever before. Neighbors send text instead of picking up the phone to have a conversation, children play video games online at separate houses, the mom and pop shops are closing down; to put it simply, the neighborhood is changing. And we are here to change that.

Global Mixed Gender Basketball is an innovative concept to the basketball industry.

