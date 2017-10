Gucci Mane and his longtime boo Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot in an extravagent wedding that aired on BET Tuesday night.

As you may expect from the man who coined the term “burr” because of his jewelry, the wedding was iced out and full of celebrities.

Check out the best photos from the event.

Mr and Mrs Davis 10/17/17 we married A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

#PressPlay: Congrats to #GucciMane and #KeyshiaKaoir!!! #TheWopsters #TheManeEvent (SWIPE) via. @bet A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

#CaptionThis #GucciMane A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

#GucciMane is all smiles for his big day as he poses with #RickRoss, #JustinCombs and #ChristianCombs. Other wedding guests include #KimZolciakBiermann and her daughter #BrielleBiermann, #Monica and #ShekinahJo (📹: @bet)—(SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

#KeyshiaKaoir looks absolutely STUNNING!!! 😍 #MrsDavis #TheWopsters #TheManeEvent A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Some of our favorite celebs are dressed in their all-white and looking spiffy for #TheWopsters wedding #BigSean #JheneAiko #Karrueche #Trina #LilYachty (via. @bet/ @mister_paunil)—(SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

On the way to Wop Wedding , looking like it !!! A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

