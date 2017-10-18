Toni Braxton and Birdman Reportedly Eloped

This year just gets weirder and weirder.

Birdman and Toni Braxon reportedly have gotten married and kept it under wraps, according to the JasmineBrand.

” They don’t want anyone to know yet. They’re trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship. They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together,” theJasmineBRAND reports.

Reports say they have been married for at least two months but plan to hold a big reception when they make the news public.

RELATED: Toni Braxton Wears Heart Monitor on Stage

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter