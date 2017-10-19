D.C. Woman Becomes Princess After Marrying Ethiopian Prince She Met in Nightclub

Don’t try to tell you anyone you can’t find genuine love in a nightclub, let alone find your real life Prince Charming.

Ariana Austin of D.C. did just that back in 2005 when she met Joel Makonnen, a.k.a. Prince Yoel at Pearl nightclub in D.C.

When Austin met Makonnen, he didn’t even mention that he is the great-grandson of Haile Selassie, the last emperor of Ethiopia. Austin, who is of African-American and Guyanese descent, talked to the New York Times about the night the pair met.

“You’re going to be my girlfriend,” Makonnen told Austin, wasting no time.

Once the pair started to date seriously, Mackonnen told Austin about his royal background, Mashable reports.

The couple tied the knot in Temple Hills, Maryland in an Ethiopian Orthodox ceremony.

Official pics are here! All credit to the talented @dotunayodeji. Planning by @favoredbyyodit Dress @lazarobridal #AriJo #royalwedding #moretocome ❤️ A post shared by Ariana Austin Makonnen (@chezariana) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

Both Austin and Makonnen have days jobs, Austin works Executives’ Alliance for Boys and Men of Color, and Makonnen works at Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, according to Mashable.

