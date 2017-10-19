The Game Speaks to Complex About Allegations he 15-Year-Old Pregnant

The Game is defending his name after allegations surfaced that he got a 15-year-old girl pregnant.

Gossip site Fameolous posted the original story siting screenshot messages from the 15-year-old girl.

The report stated that The Game met the girl in a club that required ID. It also stated the Game was told her age but didn’t believe it because of her alleged fake ID.

The Game spoke exclusively to Complex Magazine about the allegations.

It’s a “”lie made up by a child,” he said.

He also had some not-so-nice word for the sites that decided to cover the story.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter