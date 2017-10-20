Jill Scott Recounts ‘Rude’ Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Jill Scott took to Twitter to describe a rude encounter she had with Harvey Weinsten, the Hollywood producer who was fired after explosive stories in The New York Times and The New Yorker revealed decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Read her story below:

When I met Harvey Weinstein, he was RUDE. In the NASTIEST tone he said “Who told you to get pregnant?!” And rolled his eyes in disgust. I stayed away from him after. Who acts that way towards a pregnant woman?? Power to all the women bullied by assholes. Power in general. What’s true is there are stories I will never tell publicly. I have my reasons and peace in those areas.