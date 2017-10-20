Prince George’s Co. Father Sentenced for Punching Baby to Death

A Prince George’s County father has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for punching his 2-month-old son to death, storing his body in a hearse for more than a day before burying him in a shallow grave.

During interviews, Antoine Petty told police e became frustrated with his son and started punching him, resulting in the child’s death.

Petty and his wife 24-year-old Geneice Petty of Greenbelt were arrested in October for the murder of their son.

Both suspects admitted to then burying the body in an effort to conceal the crime.

During the sentencing, Petty’s lawyer said he was remorseful.

The baby’s mother, Geneice Petty, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing.

