Lil B a.k.a the “Based God” was attacked by a group of men at the 2017 Rolling Loud Festival in his hometown Bay Area, video shows.

The rapper who coined “cooking” says Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his crew were the culprits.

Lil B just got jumped by A Boogie, PNB Rock and their crews at Rolling Loud smh pic.twitter.com/MjuNl22tD9 — Trashvis (@Trashvis) October 22, 2017

A boogie with a hoodie and his crew jumped me don’t no how many of em it was but it’s all good I love y’all and I forgive y’all LOVE – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 22, 2017

Just because someone hurts you does not mean you need to retaliate! I love the people who jumped me I mean that stay positive nsafe – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 22, 2017

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie took to Twitter to respond to the allegations.

IDK What Happen 🤐 — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) October 22, 2017