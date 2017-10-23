17-Year-Old Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter Missing in D.C.

D.C. Police are searching for missing a 17-year-old and her 2-year-old daughter.

Kae’Lynn Jones and her daughter, Aliina Jones, were last seen October 20 in the 4400 block of Ponds Street of Northeast.

Critical #MissingPersons Kae'Lynn Jones,17 & Aliina Jones, 2, last seen 10/20 . Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 pic.twitter.com/JtXMQLEO7E — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 21, 2017

Police describe Kae’Lynn Jones as as a black female with a light brown complexion, staning about 5’1. She was last seen wearing brown pants and a black puffy coat with fur around the hood.

Her daughter was last seen wearing white shirt, grey leggings, gold tennis shoes and a black coat with silver stars..