17-Year-Old Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter Missing in D.C.

Photo credit: Eyasu Delesa

D.C. Police are searching for missing a 17-year-old and her 2-year-old daughter.

Kae’Lynn Jones and her daughter, Aliina Jones, were last seen October 20 in the 4400 block of Ponds Street of Northeast.

Police describe Kae’Lynn Jones as as a black female with a light brown complexion, staning about 5’1. She was last seen wearing brown pants and a black puffy coat with fur around the hood.

Her daughter was last seen wearing white shirt, grey leggings, gold tennis shoes and a black coat with silver stars..

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live