17-Year-Old Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter Missing in D.C.

D.C. Police are searching for missing a 17-year-old and her 2-year-old daughter.
Kae’Lynn Jones and her daughter, Aliina Jones, were last seen October 20 in the 4400 block of Ponds Street of Northeast.
Police describe Kae’Lynn Jones as as a black female with a light brown complexion, staning about 5’1. She was last seen wearing brown pants and a black puffy coat with fur around the hood.
Her daughter was last seen wearing white shirt, grey leggings, gold tennis shoes and a black coat with silver stars..