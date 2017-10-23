Cardi B & Offset Break Up, Make Up in Couple Hour Span

Cardi B and Offset saw their first public sign of serious trouble in their relationship over the weekend when they seemingly broke up and got back together over the course of a day.
Cardi B posted an Instagram story in which the caption read “single.” This spurred Offset to post the peace sign emojii to his own Instagram story.
After a few hours, Cardi B admitted to responding emotionally and apologized to her boo.
“So listen babes, I exaggerated alil bit earlier cause I was really upset and the Bronx girl in me always have to go to the extreme. I came to my senses now. Im sorry…waffle house on me?” her caption read.
Offset again posted his own story in response to Cardi.
Hip hops favorite hood couple is still going strong! (phew!)
