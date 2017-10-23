Cardi B & Offset Break Up, Make Up in Couple Hour Span

Cardi B and Offset saw their first public sign of serious trouble in their relationship over the weekend when they seemingly broke up and got back together over the course of a day.

Cardi B posted an Instagram story in which the caption read “single.” This spurred Offset to post the peace sign emojii to his own Instagram story.

Wait #CardiB are you and #Offset dunzo? #Nahhhh #CardiSet A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

This is all we collected so far! #CardiSet — What's TEA sis!! 😩#CardiB #Offset A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Thoughts #Roommates? 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Okay sis 💅🏽 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 22, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

After a few hours, Cardi B admitted to responding emotionally and apologized to her boo.

#CardiB #Offset 👀👀👀👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:08am PDT

“So listen babes, I exaggerated alil bit earlier cause I was really upset and the Bronx girl in me always have to go to the extreme. I came to my senses now. Im sorry…waffle house on me?” her caption read.

Offset again posted his own story in response to Cardi.

Okay #Offset A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Reasons why me and Offset got into it …I think he stoled my purple blanket 😒but it wasn’t him so I’m still looking for the suspect — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 22, 2017

Naaa but on a serious note I really loveeeee my man 💏he was gifted to me from Jesus ❤️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 22, 2017

Hip hops favorite hood couple is still going strong! (phew!)

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter