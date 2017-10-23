LaVar Ball to Wizards: ‘They Better Beware, Lonzo Aint Losing Again’

LaVar continues to write checks that his son can’t cash.

Speaking to reporters, the senior Ball gave a warning to the Washington Wizards who face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

LaVar Ball's message to the Wizards: They better beware cause Lonzo ain't losing again. Not in the same week!https://t.co/4ksxnSRU5d pic.twitter.com/VA8JDfRUFS — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 23, 2017

“Washington coming in here Wednesday, they better beware. Cause Lonzo not losing again, not in the same week,” Ball said.

LaVar doesn’t seem to be doing his son any favors. He had a rough opening night with Patrick Beverly making it his personal iniative to shut him down because of his father’s mouth.

Ball scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field. Beverly tore into him during his post game press conference.

“I just had to set the tone,” Beverley said to reporters. “I told him after the game, due to all the riffraff his dad brings he’s going to get a lot of people coming at him. He has to be ready for that. … What a better way to start than Mr. 94 Feet guarding him tonight.”

The road won’t be any easier for Lonzo Wednesday, he has to face John Wall, who is widely considered the best point guard in the Eastern Conference. Wall already predicted that guys in the league would go hard on Lonzo because of his dad.

“I think his dad put him in a situation where guys are going to target him,” Wall said to NBC Sports Washington. “Lonzo is one of those kids that is very talented. He’s been a good player for years, he just don’t say much. I think his dad does all the talking for him.”

We shall see how Lonzo fairs against Wall.

UPDATE: We have a response!

man….. pleaseeeeee!!! @JohnWall will torture him for 48min 😂😂😂😂 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 23, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter