PGPD Arrest Man Who Attempted to Sexually Assault Woman in Camp Springs

A man who attempted to sexually assault a woman in her Camp Springs home has been arrested, according to Prince George’s County police.

Detectives arrest suspect who attempted to sexually assault woman in Camp Springs. https://t.co/v19EEDqEdY pic.twitter.com/ELTTFDBUo6 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 23, 2017

The suspect is 23-year-old Khary Edwards of the 4000 block of Wahler Court in Southeast, D.C.

Police were called to the victim’s home Saturday morning around 11:55 a.m. When the first officer arrived, he observed the suspect, who was naked, running from the home.

The officer chased the suspect but lost sight of him a short time later in the 5800 block of Auth Road.

Another group of officers located the man while canvassing the area and arrested him after a second foot chase.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect had forced his way into the woman’s home and attempted to sexually assault her. He also assaulted her, stole items from the home, then fled when officers arrived, police say.

Wahler is charged with attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and additional charges. He’s in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information about this case or this suspect is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.