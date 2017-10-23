PHOTOS: Woman in Town for Howard Homecoming Missing After Hosting Party

A Cleveland woman in town for Howard homecoming is missing.

Natica Harris hasn’t been seen or heard from in two days, according to Cleveland 19.

She was last seen between 9:45 and 10 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency at Tysons Corner but was gone when her manager returned to her room, according to Cleveland 19. Her things were still in the room though, her manager said.

Her family asks anyone with information to contact authorities or her sister Troya at 440-453-0458.

City to City 🌹 #SoBlessd

A post shared by @so.blessd on

Her beauty is what got him, not her booty 😂😂😂

A post shared by @so.blessd on

