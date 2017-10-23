PHOTOS: Woman in Town for Howard Homecoming Missing After Hosting Party

A Cleveland woman in town for Howard homecoming is missing.

Natica Harris hasn’t been seen or heard from in two days, according to Cleveland 19.

She was last seen between 9:45 and 10 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency at Tysons Corner but was gone when her manager returned to her room, according to Cleveland 19. Her things were still in the room though, her manager said.

Her family asks anyone with information to contact authorities or her sister Troya at 440-453-0458.

Prayers Natica Harris is found safe and sound. Homecoming is supposed to be a time of celebration not a time of sadness. #HowardUniversity pic.twitter.com/CYpVMhcrvt — Juanita Brent (@Juanita_Brent) October 23, 2017

Have you seen Natica Harris? Please share! She’s missing from the VA/DC area, she’s from #Cleveland. #NaticaHarris pic.twitter.com/gQDFnxJLE4 — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) October 23, 2017

Missing Person Natica Harris.

Did an Event at the Rose Bar in D.C for HU homecoming.. Last known location – Hyatt Regency hotel in Tyson VA pic.twitter.com/G1q0vhVd50 — Gmgb Zay (@GmgbZay) October 23, 2017

MISSING PERSON ALERT: Natica Harris was reported missing after being in town for Howard Homecoming. pic.twitter.com/GT7HyrD9HV — Everything DMV (@TheDMVDaily) October 23, 2017

[NEW] Have you seen Natica Harris? pic.twitter.com/6uzsoxkA4c — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@ABC7Annalysa) October 23, 2017

City to City 🌹 #SoBlessd A post shared by @so.blessd on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Her beauty is what got him, not her booty 😂😂😂 A post shared by @so.blessd on Oct 21, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

