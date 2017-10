Jhonni Blaze took to Instagram to expose the entire new season of “Love and Hip Hop New York,” after she didn’t get an invite back to the show.

#PressPlay: Chile!! #JhonniBlaze just flipped the whole cup cover and spilled all the tea when it comes to #LHH 😩 (view earlier posts) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

“Since Love and Hip Hop don’t want me no more…I’m about to air out everybody’s storyline,” Blaze said.

RELATED: Hazel E Gets Dragged for Colorism

Jhonni and Stevie J. got into it earlier in the day and exchanged jabs on social media.

#PressPlay: Oop! #StevieJ told #JhonniBlaze to put some respek on his name 😩👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

#PressPlay: Chileeee, clearly #JhonniBlaze needed to get some things off her chest to #StevieJ today 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 24, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Who knows if the tea Blaze has is accurate but boy it’s fun to speculate and watch the drama.