Cardi B’s Instagram Video Gets Remixed as Crazy Funk Track

By Hayden Wright

The success of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” launched her into the stratosphere of contemporary MCs and made history for female rappers. On her journey to the top, Cardi has documented her life on social media, from the triumphs to the mundane day-to-day.

Recently Cardi shared a story in which she shows off a new set of diamonds in a puzzling, lyrical fashion. Her clowning around on Instagram became a viral sensation and a new musical spoof of the clip could keep the traffic flowing.

Funk guitarist Mono Neon pulled the clip from Cardi’s Instagram account and mixed her banter and his playing into one cohesive track.

Check out the clips, with explicit language, over at Radio.com.