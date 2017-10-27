WATCH: Ty Dolla $ign Talks Life & ‘Beach House 3’ with Tony Redz

Ty Dolla $ign joined fans at the WPGC studios Thursday for a listening party for his new album, “Beach House 3,” which dropped Friday.

The talented musician enjoyed food from Caribbean Soull Food while listening to the yet-to-be released album with some lucky winners.

Ty also joined Tony Redz on his show before the meet and greet to chop it up about the motivation behind the album, the best advice Wiz Khalifa ever gave him, and the meaning of “Beach House 3.”

@tydollasign tells @tonyredz247 the best advice @wizkhalifa ever gave him…how real was it?! 😂😂😂More coming to wpgc.com A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

.@tydollasign's album "Beach House 3" drops tomorrow, he says it'll give fans a true look at him. More on https://t.co/jKgdjMilt9 soon! pic.twitter.com/1xScil01ws — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) October 26, 2017

@tydollasign on with @tonyredz247 tonight on the mixtape @ 8! His new album "Beach House 3" drops tomorrow! Tune in… A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Oct 26, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter