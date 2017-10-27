WATCH: Ty Dolla $ign Talks Life & ‘Beach House 3’ with Tony Redz

Ty Dolla $ign joined fans at the WPGC studios Thursday for a listening party for his new album, “Beach House 3,” which dropped Friday.
The talented musician enjoyed food from Caribbean Soull Food while listening to the yet-to-be released album with some lucky winners.
Ty also joined Tony Redz on his show before the meet and greet to chop it up about the motivation behind the album, the best advice Wiz Khalifa ever gave him, and the meaning of “Beach House 3.”
