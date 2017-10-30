Check Out the Best Halloween Costumes in Hip Hop (PHOTOS)

Why dress up as something spooky on Halloween when you can just get hella fly and dress up as your favorite rapper?

That seems to be the thought process many people took, with various hip hop themed Halloween costumes popping up on social media over the weekend.

Even the real life artists wanted to dress like other artists! JAY-Z dressed up as Biggie Smalls while Beyonce dressed as Lil Kin at Kelly Rowland’s Halloween party.

From Queen Bey & Hov, to Craig and Smokey from “Friday,” check out some of the best hip hop themed Halloween costumes.

#JayZ & #Beyonce dressed as #Biggie & #LilKim at #KellyRowland's halloween party last night 👀 #TSRHalloweenWars A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

v

She didnt just go as Beyoncé for Halloween, she went as Beyoncé as Black Barbie on halloween for Halloween. Iconic pic.twitter.com/oaVxMNnzvM — Beyoncé's Apprentice (@TrellBeyLike) October 26, 2017

I can’t believe she dress as my purple blanket 😩😩😂😂😂 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Mood @offsetyrn A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

#halloween2017 . Send me y'all costumes ! 💯 A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Some of our favorite celebs are indulging in the #Halloween fun and showed out with their costumes #TreySongz #Nas #EnikoHart #BowWow (SWIPE)—📷: (Pascal ale Segretain/ @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

#TSRHalloweenWars: #DemiLovato as #Selena! How'd she do, #Roommates!? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter