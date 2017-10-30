Check Out the Best Halloween Costumes in Hip Hop (PHOTOS)

Why dress up as something spooky on Halloween when you can just get hella fly and dress up as your favorite rapper?
That seems to be the thought process many people took, with various hip hop themed Halloween costumes popping up on social media over the weekend.
Even the real life artists wanted to dress like other artists! JAY-Z dressed up as Biggie Smalls while Beyonce dressed as Lil Kin at Kelly Rowland’s Halloween party.
From Queen Bey & Hov, to Craig and Smokey from “Friday,” check out some of the best hip hop themed Halloween costumes.
