Was Kim Kardashian Out of Line for Dressing up as Aaliyah for Halloween?

Usually if people are upset about a Halloween costume, it’s because someone does something offensive, like use blackface, for example.
That wasn’t the case for Kim Kardashian, who dressed up as musical icon Aaliyah, WITHOUT using blackface, and somehow still got dragged for it.
Karsdashian had several costumes over the weekend but none drew more attention than her Aaliyah costume, which paid homage to Aaliyah’s look in her classic “Try Again” video.
The internet seemed pretty divided on the issue, with some people saying she didn’t do the RnB legend justice and the other half of people saying she did nothing wrong.
What do you think? Was Kim K. out of line or did she kill it?
