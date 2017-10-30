Was Kim Kardashian Out of Line for Dressing up as Aaliyah for Halloween?

Usually if people are upset about a Halloween costume, it’s because someone does something offensive, like use blackface, for example.

That wasn’t the case for Kim Kardashian, who dressed up as musical icon Aaliyah, WITHOUT using blackface, and somehow still got dragged for it.

So this is what everybody is mad about. Kim Kardashian doing an Aaliyah inspired Halloween costume? pic.twitter.com/GhpYxNeb9A — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) October 29, 2017

Karsdashian had several costumes over the weekend but none drew more attention than her Aaliyah costume, which paid homage to Aaliyah’s look in her classic “Try Again” video.

The internet seemed pretty divided on the issue, with some people saying she didn’t do the RnB legend justice and the other half of people saying she did nothing wrong.

I think @KimKardashian nailed Aaliyah for Halloween BUT you gotta bust a move or the fit’s not complete. lol pic.twitter.com/I5oJjYW0jx — Blu (@VercettiBlu) October 29, 2017

Some of you seriously have a problem with Kim Kardashian's Aaliyah look……..? Do you guys get fake outraged for rts? — Arkee E. 🤴🏿 (@snacktavist) October 29, 2017

There is really nothing wrong with Kim Kardashian 's Aaliyah outfit for Halloween. But twitter said why pass up an opportunity to drag Kim 😂 pic.twitter.com/48MsOJEMAQ — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 29, 2017

Kim Kardashian is dressed as Aaliyah and I'm ready to whoop someone's ass — Gabriella (@gstrlz) October 29, 2017

I have yet to see people successfully make a case for why Kim Kardashian’s Aaliyah costume is inappropriate and bad — spooky auntie (@badgal_ari) October 29, 2017

Can’t lie Kim Kardashian slayed that Aaliyah costume 😭 — Johnny Boy ☮ (@JohnTheFame) October 29, 2017

What do you think? Was Kim K. out of line or did she kill it?

