WATCH: Cardi B and Offset Get Engaged

Filed Under: Cardi B., offset
(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Offset, who got engaged over the weekend.

Offset popped the question onstage Friday as the pair performed in Philadelphia.

“Offset proposed,” Cardi captioned a video she posted to Twitter.

“Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented,” Cardi wrote. ” I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️”

This wittle girl😍😍😍sooo bute ..can’t wait to have a babygirl one day 🤗

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

YES I WILL!❤️

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

The ring did not disappoint!

Everyone on the net was happy for hip hop’s favorite hood couple.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live