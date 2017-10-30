WATCH: Cardi B and Offset Get Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Offset, who got engaged over the weekend.
Offset popped the question onstage Friday as the pair performed in Philadelphia.
“Offset proposed,” Cardi captioned a video she posted to Twitter.
Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️
I get Upset OFF ,I turn Offset ON I told him the other day man we should sell that porn;)-MOTORSPORT…Hey babe I like the fact my ring got pink Diamonds around the Rock oooooo and of course it wouldn’t be you if it wasn’t shape like a raindrop,Thanks @pristine_jewelers for helping customize my ring .
The ring did not disappoint!
Everyone on the net was happy for hip hop’s favorite hood couple.
