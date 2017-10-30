WATCH: Cardi B and Offset Get Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Offset, who got engaged over the weekend.

Offset popped the question onstage Friday as the pair performed in Philadelphia.

“Offset proposed,” Cardi captioned a video she posted to Twitter.

“Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented,” Cardi wrote. ” I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️”

This wittle girl😍😍😍sooo bute ..can’t wait to have a babygirl one day 🤗 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

I get Upset OFF ,I turn Offset ON I told him the other day man we should sell that porn;)-MOTORSPORT…Hey babe I like the fact my ring got pink Diamonds around the Rock oooooo and of course it wouldn’t be you if it wasn’t shape like a raindrop,Thanks @pristine_jewelers for helping customize my ring . A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

YES I WILL!❤️ A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

The ring did not disappoint!

I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream.Thank you God for all these blessings .Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

Everyone on the net was happy for hip hop’s favorite hood couple.

Cardi B gotta be the only person in the world having a good 2017 pic.twitter.com/Z3uGQzGUyP — LilKey🥀✨ (@amour_key98) October 28, 2017

offset: I put a ring on her finger

quavo: FINGER

offset: i hired a priest and a singer

quavo: VOWS

offset: wut kinda cake I got

quavo: POUND — Zachary Fox (@zackfox) October 28, 2017

I think we all can agree on the fact that Cardi B made 2017 HER bitch. — Nia (@Douniyah) October 29, 2017

When Cardi b said " I waited my whole life just to shit on niggas

Climb to the top floor so I can spit on niggas " I felt that in my soul🔥 — The Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) October 30, 2017

