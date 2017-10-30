Win Meet & Greet Passes to For Sisters Only

Listen to the Joe Clair Morning Show & Poet all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to For Sisters Only PLUS a pair of meet and greet passes.

The show goes down Saturday, November 4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Check out The DMV All Star Edition- featuring Iyanla Vanzant, Ginuwine, Lil Mo, Ameriie, Mya, Biz Markie, The Cross Rhodes and Black Alley.

Legendary Lissen Band and EU featuring Sugar Bear will also take part in the festivities because what’s a DMV All Star FSO without Go-Go?

Tickets are on-sale now!

