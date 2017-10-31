Watch Kendrick Lamar Eat and Rap in Rich the Kid’s ‘New Freezer’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Kendrick Lamar eats Chinese food and spits a flashy verse in the video for Rich the Kid’s latest song, “New Freezer.”

Related: Kendrick Lamar Contrasts Donald Trump and Barack



“I was in the studio recording, over at the Interscope Studios, No Excuses, and then my A&R Manny introduced me to Kendrick for the first time,” Rich the Kid told Beats 1 about how the collaboration came about.

“Kendrick came in there, of course, it’s Kendrick Lamar, I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m in here with Kendrick, it’s just crazy.’ So he asked me to play some music for him, so I played two records that I had been recording off of my album,” the rapper continued. “Right when he heard it, he was like, ‘Yo, like who else on this song?’ It’s just me. He’s like, ‘Yo I gotta get on this one! This s—’s dumb. This goes crazy.'”

Check out their video, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.