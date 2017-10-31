WATCH: Wendy Williams Faints on Live Television

Daytime television host Wendy Williams appeared to faint during her Halloween show in an extremely scary live moment.
Dressed as the Statue of Liberty in the Tuesday morning segment, Williams abruptly stopped talking and stumbled to the floor. The show immediately went to black.
Thankfully, Williams recovered. The host returned after a commercial break and addressed the audience: “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I passed out. I am a champ, and I am back,” she said.
