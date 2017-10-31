WATCH: Wendy Williams Faints on Live Television

Daytime television host Wendy Williams appeared to faint during her Halloween show in an extremely scary live moment.

Jesus Christ! Wendy Williams fainted on TV. This is one of the scariest things I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/z8VrNpSRwO — I DON'T KNOW HER (@I_Dont_Know_Her) October 31, 2017

Wendy Williams just passed out on live TV. And then rallied like a friggin champ minutes later. https://t.co/uN66NEAwR4 pic.twitter.com/L5uMsRMpN0 — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) October 31, 2017

Dressed as the Statue of Liberty in the Tuesday morning segment, Williams abruptly stopped talking and stumbled to the floor. The show immediately went to black.

Thankfully, Williams recovered. The host returned after a commercial break and addressed the audience: “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I passed out. I am a champ, and I am back,” she said.

