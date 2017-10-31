WATCH: Wendy Williams Faints on Live Television

Filed Under: wendy williams
Wendy Williams Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Match)

Daytime television host Wendy Williams appeared to faint during her Halloween show in an extremely scary live moment.

Dressed as the Statue of Liberty in the Tuesday morning segment, Williams abruptly stopped talking and stumbled to the floor. The show immediately went to black.

Thankfully, Williams recovered. The host returned after a commercial break and addressed the audience: “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I passed out. I am a champ, and I am back,” she said.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live