College Student Arrested for Contaminating Black Roommate’s Property

A University of Hartford student has been arrested for contaminating her roommate’s property with bodily fluids in a mission to get rid of her.

Brianna Rae Brochu, 18, faces charges of third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace. She has not been charged with a hate crime.

Brochu is accused of rubbing her used tampons on Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe’s items, who is her former roommate.

She is also accused of placing feces on her toothbrush and beauty products, and contaminating her utensils, according to the Hartford Courant.

Brochu even posted to social media bragging about what she had done.

"I can finally say goodbye to Jamaican Barbie"

This is a crime. she could have killed her. #JUSTICEFORJAZZY pic.twitter.com/c3cKsgKhqp — tsunami taj (@EverythingTaj) October 31, 2017

“Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 ½ month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions… putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie,” she captioned the photo.

University of Hartford’s President Gregory S. Woodward released a statement following the incident.

Dear University of Hartford Community,

I am writing to you this evening to send a strong message regarding an incident that is deeply upsetting to me, our students, faculty, staff, and alumni. One of our students was the alleged victim of bullying and her story was shared across social media. Let me be clear: the accused student’s behavior was reprehensible and does not reflect the values of our institution. Let me also be clear that I am confident the University has taken all steps to pursue this matter seriously, and will continue to do so. Upon learning of the incident, Public Safety immediately ensured that the victim was relocated to a safe location, notified local authorities, and provided support for their investigation. The accused student was subsequently arrested by the West Hartford Police Department and her case will proceed through the legal process. The University will continue to precisely execute our defined process outlined in the Code of Student Conduct. The University strictly and swiftly followed all procedural and legal processes related to this alleged event; claims to the contrary are based on misinformation. The incident has brought about accusations of racism, and I want you to know that I hear and share your anger and frustration. Acts of racism, bias, bullying, or other abusive behaviors will not be tolerated on this campus. I pledge to do everything in my power to work with our community to address related concerns together. Throughout the day, I and members of my administration have been meeting with students, including representatives from the Student Government Association, multicultural organizations, and concerned students. I have also met with the affected student and we are in communication with her family. We will continue to offer support and assistance to her, as well as any other student that feels threatened, victimized, or uncomfortable on our campus. Let me repeat; racism and hatred will not be tolerated on this campus. Period. I encourage every one of you reading this email to report incidents on campus that are troubling and worthy of review. I will proactively schedule and communicate additional community conversations in the coming days. I am willing and prepared to openly discuss concerns and will transparently share any additional information about University resources and processes that will make our community stronger. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our University and I am confident we provide a secure environment for our students in which to learn and thrive. Our community is not exempt from issues facing our society and world. We must strive every day to practice understanding, tolerance, inclusion, and grace. I know that you will join me in this critical mission.

