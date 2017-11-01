Tyrese Gibson Breaks Down in Tears (Watch)

Tyrese Gibson and his ex-wife Norma are still dealing with legal matters involving their 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

In a recent Instagram post, Tyrese accused his ex-wife of abusing their daughter and admitted to being in over his head in legal fees. He blamed Norma for ruining his reputation and therefore hurting his cash flow.

A new video, via TMZ.com, has surfaced of the R&B singer/actor breaking down in tears, claiming to not have seen his daughter in two months while wearing a shirt with her name on it. He supposedly took the video before a court appearance.

Tyrese tries to compose himself, crying, “please don’t take my baby.”

He ends by calling out all of his “millionaire and billionaire” friends who have not offered to help him during his time of need.