Maryland Postal Worker Wins $10 Million in Virginia Lottery Game

A U.S. postal worker won big when he decided to “take a chance” and buy a single ticket for a new lottery game, Extreme Millions, at a convenience store in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Sitting in his car after buying the ticket, Woody Simmons of Hyattsville, Maryland, scratched it off and discovered he’d won.

“I just screamed in my car,” he said, the Washington Post reports.

Simmons chose to get his winnings as a one-time cash prize of $6.5 million before taxes, rather than receiving the full $10 million over the course of 30 years.

Virginia lottery officials told the Post that the chances of claiming the top prize in Extreme Millions are 1 in 2,937,600.

And Simmons plans to go back to work.

Congratulations Woody!

Read more at The Washington Post.

