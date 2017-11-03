2nd Man Charged with Setting Pregnant Woman on Fire in Pr. George’s Co.

Filed Under: PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

A second man has been charged with setting a pregnant woman on fire in her Capitol Heights home in September, Prince George’s County police say.

Jonathan Edward Miller, 27, of Temple Hills, is accused of assisting Laquinn Phillips in burning his pregnant girlfriend.

Miller, like Phillips, is charged with attempted murder.

Officers responded to the the 1400 block of Elkwood Lane on September 8. They found the victim suffering from severe burns.

The victim was responsive and able to give police information about what took place. Phillips was arrested in D.C. a short time later.

Phillips is charged with attempted first and second degree murder, arson, assault and several additional related charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live