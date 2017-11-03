2nd Man Charged with Setting Pregnant Woman on Fire in Pr. George’s Co.

A second man has been charged with setting a pregnant woman on fire in her Capitol Heights home in September, Prince George’s County police say.

Jonathan Edward Miller, 27, of Temple Hills, is accused of assisting Laquinn Phillips in burning his pregnant girlfriend.

Detectives charge second suspect with attempted murder in connection with domestic-related arson. https://t.co/6EZutyjza3 pic.twitter.com/QDh6f4iNtI — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 2, 2017

Miller, like Phillips, is charged with attempted murder.

Officers responded to the the 1400 block of Elkwood Lane on September 8. They found the victim suffering from severe burns.

The victim was responsive and able to give police information about what took place. Phillips was arrested in D.C. a short time later.

Phillips is charged with attempted first and second degree murder, arson, assault and several additional related charges.