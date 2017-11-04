Follow Along with For Sisters Only 2017: DMV All-Star Edition

It’s time to turn up! WPGC’s 18th Annual For Sisters Only takes over the Walter E. Washington Convention Center today, November 4.

FSO runs from noon until 8 p.m. in Hall E of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW, Washington, D.C. Make sure to enter the convention center through the middle building only, at the Mount Vernon Metro entrance or L Street Lobby North, and access Hall E via escalators 13/14 or 17/18.

You can buy tickets at the door for $20 each for adults (children 10 and under are free).

FSO 2017 puts DMV all-stars in the spotlight. The lineup features E.U. featuring Sugar Bear; the Lissen Band; Black Alley; Mýa with a guest DJ appearance from Biz Markie; Lil’ Mo; Ameriie; Raheem DeVaughn and Wes Felton, a.k.a. The CrossRhodes; a special appearance by Ginuwine and Eli.

For Sisters Only also features the one and only Iyanla Vanzant! The host of OWN’s “Iyanla: Fix My Life” will discuss relationship and have a Q&A for The R Spot live at 1 p.m.

Plus, “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Karen Huger, Charisse Jordan, Robyn Dixon and Monique Samuels host a Sister Sit-Down on stage.

Follow along all day with the hashtag #FSO2017!

Sights & Sounds

Welcome to #FSO2017 #LetsCelebrateSisterhood shall we 🙌🏾🙌🏾 #JustCuriousLife A post shared by Poe 🎥📻🎤💭🐷Poe (@justcuriouspoe) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Doors open! Time to get it popping…follow along all day! #FSO2017 pic.twitter.com/Csjxs9hN63 — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) November 4, 2017

#ForSistersOnly set up starts now! Saturday is gonna be lit!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WREZp7oWdo — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) November 3, 2017

