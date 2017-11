The internet freaked out when the star-studded cast of “The Lion King” was revealed– with big names like Donald Glover and Beyoncรฉ on the ticket.

The cast left fans yearning for one thing, though– for the Migos to be cast as the hyenas from the Disney classic.

Yeah the Lion King cast is amazing but why tf ainโ€™t @Migos been cast as the Hyenas yet?? ๐Ÿค”๐Ÿค” pic.twitter.com/J4CUfqrJIx — ZEF (@beatsbyzef) November 2, 2017

And guess what? The Migos made their own pitch for it to happen! Quavo, one of the three members, tweeted

3 Hyenas Lions King ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ call us ๐Ÿ“ฑ @Disney — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 5, 2017

So, would you be here for the Migos as the three hyenas?