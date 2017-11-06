Tyrese Says Will Smith Gave Him $5M for Legals Fees from Custody Battle

It’s been a weird couple of months for Tyrese Gibson. He had a public falling out with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson over the “Fast and Furious” movie series and he’s been in a public custody battle for his 10-year-old daughter.

Gibson recently revealed that Will Smith gave him $5 million to help for legal fees from the custody battle with his ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson.

“When we show UP for each other, there’s nothing that can’t be done! …Jada Pinkett-Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million to help keep us afloat,” Gibson said. “You guys asked my to get off and stay off the internet now that my daughter’s legal fees will be paid!”

Gibson is currently in a public dispute with his ex-wife. In a recent Instagram post, he accused his ex-wife of abusing their daughter and admitted to being in over his head in legal fees. He blamed Norma for ruining his reputation and therefore hurting his cash flow.

Luckily for Tyrese, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith are really, really, really good friends.

Hopefully things turn around for the “Baby Boy” star.

