WATCH: Lamar Odom Collapses at Los Angeles Nightclub (TMZ)

Hopefully everything is alright for Lamar Odom.

TMZ Sports posted footage of the former Los Angeles Lakers star collapsing inside a VIP booth at an L.A. nightclub early Sunday morning.

Odom was at Bootsy Bellows around 2 a.m. when he passed out, according to TMZ Sports. The video shows staff attending to Odom after he falls down.

It’s a scary thing to see for Odom, who has had a long and public problem with substance abuse. He nearly overdosed in 2015 after being found found unconscious in a Nevada “Love Ranch.”

Prayers up for Lamar Odom.

