WATCH: Lamar Odom Collapses at Los Angeles Nightclub (TMZ)

Filed Under: lamar odom, lamar odom overdose
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Hopefully everything is alright for Lamar Odom.

TMZ Sports posted footage of the former Los Angeles Lakers star collapsing inside a VIP booth at an L.A. nightclub early Sunday morning.

Odom was at Bootsy Bellows around 2 a.m. when he passed out, according to TMZ Sports. The video shows staff attending to Odom after he falls down.

It’s a scary thing to see for Odom, who has had a long and public problem with substance abuse. He nearly overdosed in 2015 after being found found unconscious in a Nevada “Love Ranch.”

Prayers up for Lamar Odom.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live