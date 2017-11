Listen to the Joe Clair Morning Show & Poet all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to check out Erykah Badu

The show goes down Saturday November 18 at The Anthem.

Badu will be joined by special guests The CrossRhodes featuring Raheem DeVaughn/Wes Felton, and Pinky KillaCorn.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click Here for Tickets & More Event Info

Courtesy of CD Enterprises